CITF: Foreign workers In Klang Valley can walk-in for Covid-19 vaccinations beginning Sept 27

Foreign workers are seen at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Covid-19 vaccination programme will be open to foreign workers of all sectors in the Klang Valley from September 27 to October 6, either by appointment or on a walk-in basis.

According to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), vaccination for the group will be carried out at the vaccination centre (PPV) setup at the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB) Convention Centre in Jalan Cheras here from 9am to 6pm.

“In line with the focus on mop-up efforts or looking for those who have yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination in the Klang Valley, CITF has taken several new measures as a continuation of the vaccination efforts of non-citizens working in the Klang Valley, under CIDB’s supervision,” read the statement released today.

According to the statement, non-citizens are encouraged to register themselves or through their employers online at https://vaccine.cidblink.com/ to get an appointment and speed up the registration process when they arrive at the CIDB PPV.

The statement added that a fee of RM90 would be charged per person for two doses of vaccine, which would have to be paid online, and following the registration, they would be given an appointment via email and/or SMS.

According to CITF, participants who do not register and head directly to the CIDB PPV can make the payment upon arrival at the centre, and will be subject to vacancies on the day.

Employers who send more than 10 employees in a day would need to send a company representative to manage the employees at the CIDB PPV.

“Employers are also responsible for ensuring employees understand all the processes and forms that need to be filled in the PPV, such as digital authorisation forms, to facilitate the vaccination process.

CITF also clarified that all non-citizens who come to the PPV must bring relevant documents, such as a passport or any identity document (printed), along with a smartphone and proof that they worked in the Klang Valley.

According to CITF, the daily capacity of the PPV is 2,000 people, and walk-in vaccinations will be on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on the capacity and the daily vaccine supply at the PPV.

The vaccination is also subject to the terms and conditions outlined by the Ministry of Health and the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the CIDB PPV.

Any queries or questions may be directed to the Vaccination Secretariat Team at 03-40428880/011-35491795 or via email to [email protected] — Bernama