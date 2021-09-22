Malaysia adds 14,990 Covid-19 cases, Selangor tops list at 2,414

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Malaysia recorded 14,990 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with Selangor the only state above the 2,000-mark at 2,414 new infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest tally pushed the cumulative total number of cases to 2,142,924 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

This was followed by Johor (1,880), Sarawak (1,712), Kelantan (1,573), Perak (1,490), Penang (1,224), Sabah (1,199) and Kedah (1,007), making them only eight states that recorded cases above the 1,000 mark.

Only three states recorded new infections below 100, namely Perlis (97), Putrajaya (30) and Labuan (three).

