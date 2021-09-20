Perak MB Inc plants 75,000 trees in sustainable development push

Perak Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin speaking to the press at the Perak Techno Trade Centre in Ipoh, September 20, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 20 — Perak Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) has planted 75,000 trees, including endangered species, around the state from November 2020 to September this year as part of the Perak Tree Planting campaign.

Its chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin said that the tree planting initiative was taken for sustainable development.

“Projects under MB Inc involve mining, quarries, housing and hydro plants.

“We mine quarries and carry out housing projects, but at the same time we clean the rivers and plant trees in order to have sustainable development,” he told a press conference at the Perak Techno Trade Centre here.

Among the trees that were planted were bakau, berembang and ketapang.

“These trees are good for avoiding erosion near river banks,” he added.

He said that they choose these trees after getting the advice from various agencies including the environment groups.

Anuar also said that the tree planting campaign not only contributed to the environment but also provided livelihood opportunities to the Orang Asli community in the vicinity.

“We have planted 9,620 coffee trees in Orang Asli villages namely Kampung Air Bah, Kampong Asu Hulu Perak and Kampung Jerawat.

“All the villagers have been given training on planting and maintaining the trees by the coffee tree planting experts.

“Once the trees produce its yield the Orang Asli people can generate income from it,” he explained.

Anuar also said the MB Inc spent about RM1 million to plant all the 75,000 trees.

“Initially we were told by the state government to only plant 45,000 trees. However, we decided to plant more and achieve about 67 per cent from the actual target,” he said.

“We have also conducted audits on the progress of all the trees that we have planted so that the trees can grow healthy and at the same time to ensure there was no issue of misusing funds on the tree planting campaign,” he added.