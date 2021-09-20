Khairy: Those entering Malaysia can apply online for Covid-19 home quarantine from Sept 21

Travellers are also required to declare a residential address to undergo quarantine as well as declare the condition of the premises for the purpose of risk assessment by the Home Surveillance Order Committee (HSOC) who will then notify the applicants regarding their statuses. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin said fully-vaccinated foreigners and travellers coming or returning to Malaysia can apply for home quarantine prior to their visit to the country.

He said the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) has developed a system called the Home Quarantine Application (HQA) Portal which can be accessed at https://ecovid19.moh.gov.my/outbreak-portal-hqa from September 21.

“With the existence of this HQA portal, application management can be done better. Applications must be made within seven to 10 days prior to arrival in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Khairy said all applicants must submit documents such as vaccine certificate, passport, flight ticket, hospital reference letter, approval to enter the country (for non-citizens), and other relevant documents through the portal.

Travellers are also required to declare a residential address to undergo quarantine as well as declare the condition of the premises for the purpose of risk assessment by the Home Surveillance Order Committee (HSOC) who will then notify the applicants regarding their statuses.

“Applications with complete documents will be reviewed by HSOC. The results of the application will be emailed to the applicant through this system with a letter of approval according to the applicant’s name.

“The CPRC of the State Department of Health (according to the quarantine address of the applicant) and the relevant Health Office, International Gateway will also receive this letter of approval,” he said.

Khairy added that the system is equipped with a facility to generate reports to facilitate monitoring officers to retrieve the declaration of quarantine place/location information for the purpose of monitoring compliance with quarantine orders.