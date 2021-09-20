Kedah to receive 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government is always committed to ensuring that the state would achieve 80 per cent vaccination coverage, or herd immunity as soon as possible. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 20 — The Kedah government is receiving 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine this month to be administered to the adult and adolescent population in the state.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government is always committed to ensuring that the state would achieve 80 per cent vaccination coverage, or herd immunity as soon as possible.

“The full vaccination rate in Kedah has surpassed 50 per cent, while first-dose vaccination rate is now 62.8 per cent,” he told a press conference after attending the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

On Pendang and Baling which had recorded low vaccination rates at 44 per cent and 48 per cent respectively as of yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi said an outreach programme would be implemented to lure more people in the two districts to get vaccinated.

“When we announce the walk-in vaccination programme before, many people came but there was not enough vaccine...but now we have sufficient supply,” he added. — Bernama



