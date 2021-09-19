Illegal house renovation identified among causes of landslide at Kemensah Heights, says minister

Energy and Natural Resources MinisterDatuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (right) listening to an explanation from the Director General of the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia Hisamuddin Termidi, at the landslide area at Jalan Kemensah Heights, Kuala Lumpur, September 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Illegal house renovation has been identified as among the causes of the landslide incident at Jalan Kemensah Heights here, last Friday, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin, who visited the scene today, said he realised that some owners had to renovate their houses to accommodate a larger family,

“But it had to be carried out in accordance with stipulated guidelines and procedures to avoid an incident like this,” he said when met at the scene of the landslide. Also present was Director General of the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Hishamuddin Termidi.

Takiyuddin said a report on the landslide incident was being prepared by the Department of Minerals and Geosciences and expected to completed tomorrow.

It will be used as reference by other agencies and department for follow-up action, he added.

Three bungalows and 12 townhouses involving 27 families were affected by the landslide at Jalan Kemensah Heights here last Friday. However, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Gombak district officer Nor Azlina Abdul Aziz said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) had been instructed to inspect the slopes and construction sites in the Kemensah Heights area to ensure compliance with stipulated conditions and regulations.

Three bungalows and 12 townhouses involving 27 families were affected by the landslide at Jalan Kemensah Heights here last Friday. However, no injuries were reported. — Bernama