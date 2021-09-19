Another 324 deaths push Malaysia’s Covid-19 toll to over 23,000

— The Health Ministry has reported another 324 deaths related to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Health Ministry has reported another 324 deaths related to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, bringing the country’s human losses from the disease to 23,067 lives.

According to the ministry’s COVIDNOW site, the new figure meant the seven-day average for Covid-19 deaths was 134 as of yesterday.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 reporting now includes both deaths recorded on the day as well as backlogged cases that are categorised after subsequent confirmation.

By location, Klang Valley contributed the most from the cases yesterday, with 153 deaths.

However, Penang remained the individual state with the highest fatality rate from Covid-19 by far, with 18 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

This figure was nearly three times the national average of 6.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Other locations with above average death rate rates from Covid-19 were Johor (12.1), Sabah (8.1), Kedah (7.8) and Perlis (6.7).

Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths were among the highest in the world currently, with yesterday’s 324 putting the country fifth globally and behind only Russia, Brazil, the US, and Iran.

However, the cases have been declining in recent days, with 15,548 reported yesterday for a cumulative total of 2,082,876 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.