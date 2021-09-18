Dr Sim congratulates Sarawak Hospital for receiving international award for infection control

Dr Sim, who is adviser to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, said the global award is a timely reminder that infection control measures are as important as vaccination initiatives. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 18 ― Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has given a pat on the back to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for being recently awarded the International Conference on Prevention and Infection Control (ICPIC) first prize for meeting the global standards in infection control.

The Local Government and Housing Minister in a Facebook post last night said: “Heartiest congratulations to the team from Sarawak General Hospital for winning the most prestigious infection control award internationally.”

Dr Sim, who is adviser to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, said the global award is a timely reminder that infection control measures are as important as vaccination initiatives.

He said that both infection control measures and vaccination drive must be continued simultaneously in order to keep Covid-19 at bay.

“Great support from the people of Sarawak. Truly the spirit of Sarawak. Let’s just do it. From the Jungle of Borneo, we can be competitive globally,” he added.

Embedded in the Facebook post was an image of the international credential that partially reads “International Conference on Prevention and Infection Control 2021 Committee certifies that Sarawak General Hospital, Ministry of Health Malaysia has been awarded the ICPIC Clip award (1st prize) for the clip title Applying the WHO Multimodal Strategy for Successful Infection Prevention Improvements in Healthcare”. ― Borneo Post