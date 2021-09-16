SDMC: Only one new Covid-19 case requiring ventilator in Sarawak

Swab samples to test for Covid-19 are pictured at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 16 — Only one of the 3,660 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak today required ventilator support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, JPBN said the other 3,659 Covid-19 cases were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic

According to the statement, out of the total new cases reported, 1,541 of them were detected in Kuching district; Samarahan (268 cases); Sibu (255 cases); Serian (245 cases); Bintulu (219 cases); Miri (189 cases); Bau (159 cases); and Asajaya (129 cases).

Some 18 districts recorded an increase of between 12 and 99 new cases; nine districts between one and eight cases; while the other three districts did not record any new cases.

Five new deaths were recorded today with two of them in Sibu and one each in Kuching, Mukah and Miri, bringing the death toll in Sarawak to 656. — Bernama