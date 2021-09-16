Penang Hospital’s parking lot readies to be turned into field hospital, operational in 10 days

Medical Second Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Mohd Zamri Derahman and his colleagues make preparations for the construction of the field hospital at the parking lot of the Penang Hospital, September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today began constructing its field hospital at the parking lot of the Penang Hospital (HPP) here in an effort to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Penang.

Medical Second Battalion Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Mohd Zamri Derahman said the field hospital is expected to be operational within 10 days.

“We started construction work at 9.30am today and some 23 tents are expected to be set up in a 2,300 square-metre area at HPP’s parking lot by midnight.

“Once that is done, in the next ten days, we will carry out power supply, technical and public works. We hope to complete all these earlier than 10 days but that will depend on weather conditions.

“If the weather permits, we could see completion in seven days. Four officers and 50 personnel will be undertaking this project,” he told reporters after inspecting the field hospital site today.

Last Saturday Health Minister Khairy Jamaludin said a field hospital will be built at the HPP’s parking lot to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the state.

Khairy said the field hospital will provide more than 100 beds for patients equipped with oxygen facilities, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward and other facilities to treat patients.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zamri said the field hospital will be equipped with four ICU beds and 96 non ICU beds to treat categories four and five Covid-19 patients.

“This will be MAF’s ninth field hospital. As for Penang, there is the ICU field hospital in Kepala Batas (mainland) and the one here at HPP,” he said.

Once operational, the MAF will station 22 personnel and two medical officers at the field hospital, aided by a Health Ministry medical team, he said. — Bernama