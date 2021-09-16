Memorial site picks 19th of each month to commemorate Malaysia’s Covid-19 dead

The site aims to let users commemorate and pay homage to loved ones lost during the pandemic. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Covid-19 Memorial Malaysia website to memorialise those who died from the pandemic in the country was launched today.

Developed by volunteers from various backgrounds, the site aims to let users commemorate and pay homage to loved ones lost during the pandemic.

The site allows visitors to share their stories and pictures of people they lost to Covid-19, which will be posted for others to view.

“To continue to honour our loved ones lost to Covid-19, we have selected the 19th of every month as a day of remembrance.

“On that day, every month, we will share a selected story from our memorial site on our social media channels.

“We invite Malaysians to join us to share stories of their loved ones on social media on that day, too, with the hashtag #c19memorialmy and mention us at @c19memorialmy on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“We hope the memorial is a contribution towards eternal remembrance of the lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, so each person is not a number but a loving memory,” the group said in a statement today.

The site is available in Bahasa Malaysia, English, and Mandarin. It also contains accessibility features to make it more viewable for those with dyslexia and colour blindness.

More than two million people in Malaysia have been infected by Covid-19 and the death toll was 22,009 as of yesterday.