Citizenship: Voices of Malaysian mothers must be heard, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The voices of Malaysian mothers, who are married to foreigners, on the issue of automatic citizenship for their children born abroad need to be heard.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was confident that the Cabinet will look into the matter with the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

“I am of the view that we must listen to the voices of Malaysian mothers.

“As the matter touches on policy and legal aspects, I believe the Cabinet is the most appropriate forum to scrutinise the matter in the spirit of the Malaysian Family,” he said in a brief statement tonight.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Member of Parliament, was commenting on the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on September 9 which declared that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers who are married to foreigners are entitled to be citizens of Malaysia. — Bernama