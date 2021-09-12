SDMC: 99.94pc of Sarawak’s 5,291 new Covid-19 cases in Category 1, 2

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 12 — A total of 99.94 per cent of Sarawak’s 5,291 new Covid-19 cases today consisted of Categories 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that only three cases were of Category 3, 4 and 5.

Category three refers to cases with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen while categories four and five are patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen and requiring ventilator support respectively.

Sarawak’s latest figure today marked the first time the state’s daily number of Covid-19 cases had breached the 5,000 mark. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 156,798.

Kuching continued to register the highest number of cases out of the 36 districts which reported new cases at 1,845.

This is followed by Serian with 620, Sibu (436), Bintulu (435), Bau (212), Samarahan (196), Sri Aman (162), Lundu (154), Betong (138), Miri (122), Sarikei (99), Mukah (96), Simunjan (80), Julau (74), Pakan (65), Kanowit (63), Asajaya (56), Tebedu (55), Subis (41), Kapit (37), Selangau (35), Limbang (33), Lubok Antu (33), Meradong (31), Saratok (29), Lawas (25), Matu (22), Dalat (19), Belaga (17), Pusa (16), Marudi (14), Tatau (12), Song (7), Sebauh (7), Bukit Mabong (3) and Beluru (2).

“This is due to the increase in active contact detection activities to cases in all parts of Sarawak, especially in localities with active clusters,” it explained.

It said the new cases consisted of 3,895 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 514 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; 486 from other screenings at health facilities; and 389 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters.

“There was also an Import A case involving an individual who had returned from Vietnam and six Import B cases where the individuals had returned or entered from Sabah (2), Kuala Lumpur (1), Perak (1), Selangor (1) and Terengganu (1),” it added. — Borneo Post