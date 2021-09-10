Roadblocks in Putrajaya lifted at midnight

Police personnel are seen removing a roadblock sign in Putrajaya September 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — Roadblocks in Putrajaya ended at midnight after operating for nine months since January 13.

Putrajaya police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said even though the roadblocks have been removed, the people are reminded to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said compliance operation would stepped up with additional personnel to ensure members of the public entering Putrajaya for recreation or domestic tourism adhere to the SOP.

The lifting of roadblocks was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on allowing cross district travel in the Klang Valley when Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya moved to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from today.

In this regard, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid in a statement said the two roadblocks removed are at the Federal Highway and Taman Kanagapuram under the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

However he said the roadblocks at four locations namely Sungai Buloh toll plaza, Kota Damansara toll plaza, Damansara toll plaza and Subang toll plaza will stay in operation. — Bernama