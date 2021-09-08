PM: No more roadblocks, travel within Klang Valley allowed in Phase Two from Friday

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said travel between Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur will be allowed with police roadblocks instructed to be removed. — Picture courtesy of the Prime Minister’s Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, which have been categorised as one infection zone, will transition into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan beginning this Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

In announcing the transition of effectively the entire Klang Valley, Ismail also included how travel between these three states will be allowed, with police roadblocks instructed to be removed.

“The Special Covid-19 Pandemic Management Committee meeting today on Wednesday, September 8, agreed to allow the transition into Phase Two for the areas under Klang Valley, which are Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya effective September 10, 2021.

“The Committee also decided that Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya are combined as one same area of infection. Hence, movement between these states is allowed and there will be no more roadblocks,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME