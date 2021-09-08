FT minister: KL and Putrajaya to enter Phase 2 this Friday, Labuan to join Langkawi in tourism bubble

As for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya transitioning to Phase 2, this means that at least 10 per cent of the entire population within these states are fully vaccinated, and Intensive Care Units are at a moderate or adequate capacity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are reportedly set to transition into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from this Friday onwards after achieving the required thresholds.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was quoted in his ministry’s news outlet WilayahKu adding how the Federal Territory of Labuan will join Langkawi as part of a tourism travel bubble programme allowing in travellers beginning September 16.

“Beginning the 10th (of September), the Federal Territories will enter into Phase 2. Labuan will be the same as Langkawi,” he was quoted saying.

Shahidan reportedly made the remarks while visiting the plantation site and harvests of the Hijrah Warrior urban farming in Taman Desa here.

This means regulations surrounding operating capacity for economic sectors are increased, with full details on do’s and don’ts available here.

Previously, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had outlined the required thresholds for individual states to transition into respective phases of the NRP.

As for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya transitioning to Phase 2, this means that at least 10 per cent of the entire population within these states are fully vaccinated, and Intensive Care Units are at a moderate or adequate capacity.

Tengku Zafrul had previously revealed that KL must lower its new Covid-19 cases to a seven-day average of 217 cases to progress into Phase 2, using the formula of (N x (Y/Z)), with N representing the national case average required to exit each NRP phase, Y the respective state’s population, and Z the population of Malaysia.

As for Putrajaya, the administrative capital requires a seven-day average of 14 new Covid-19 cases to progress into Phase 2.

According to the latest numbers from the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV), 97.8 per cent of the adult population within Klang Valley are fully vaccinated, or 71.6 per cent of the entire population.

After this Friday, only Selangor and Kedah will remain within NRP’s Phase 1, as KL and Putrajaya join Sabah, Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Melaka, and Kelantan.

Sarawak, Negri Sembilan, and Perlis are all in Phase 3.