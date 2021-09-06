MB: Various discount incentives in state under Perak Sejahtera Economic Stimulus Package

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to members of the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh March 29, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 6 — The people of Perak have been urged to seize various opportunities and incentives, including a 50 per cent discount on quit rent through the implementation of the Phase Two of the Perak Sejahtera Economic Stimulus Package (PRE) 2021 which was announced recently.

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the initiatives which included the extension of quit rent late payment penalty exemption for all titles, provided by the Land and Mines Office would start from December 1 to 31.

“A 50 per cent discount would be given to those who settle their 2021 quit rent arrears in a lump sum this month and those paying it in October will enjoy a 30 per cent discount, while a 10 per cent discount will be given to those who pay it in November and December,” he said in a statement today.

Saarani said other incentives were the extension of the 20 per cent parcel rent (strata) discount for the business category as well as 10 per cent land premium discount for those who were issued the Notice 5A and Notice 7G, subject to terms and conditions.

He said the state government was also offering exemption of late penalty for submission of any transaction and collection of titles; approval period extension for permission letters of ownership transfers or mortgages as well as automatic extension of Notice 5A and 7G and also exemption of application fee.

Saarani said a premium discount of 10 per cent was also given to any applicant who had been issued with Notice 5A or 7G.

However, he said the incentive did not apply to any premium that was approved at the nominal rate. — Bernama