Jais denies appointing third party to manage marriage-related appointments

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has never appointed any third party to arrange appointments for marriage-related matters.

Jais through a post on its Facebook page informed that all that is needed to secure an appointment for matters related to marriage, is to book a date via the website http://www.jais.gov.my.

“Lodge a report with Jais immediately if you know of individuals who take the opportunity to sell Jais appointment slots.

“For complaints or inquiries contact 03-5514 3400/03-5514 3600 or e-mail to [email protected],” the post read. — Bernama