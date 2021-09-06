Adly Zahari takes over as Amanah vice president

Adly Zahari speaks during a press conference at Seri Negeri Ayer Keroh in Melaka in this file picture taken on May 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Former Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari has been appointed as vice president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to fill the vacancy left behind by Datuk Husam Musa who resigned in September last year.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the appointment of Adly, who is also Melaka Amanah chairman, was in line with the party’s aspiration to feature more back-up leaders to lead the party and the country in the future.

“We are confident that this appointment will further strengthen the image of Parti Amanah Negara as a party that carries the message of ‘Rahmatan lil aalamin’ (mercy to all creations) among the community,” he said in a statement here today.

In the same statement, Mohamad said Amanah had also appointed Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim as the party’s treasurer-general to replace Adly.

Adly, 50, was chief minister of Melaka from May 11, 2018 until March 2, 2020 after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th General Election (GE14). However, PH lost the majority in the state assembly on March 2.

When he was in PAS earlier, he had held several positions including Melaka PAS commissioner, state deputy commissioner and PAS Central Youth Council committee member. Amanah is a splinter of PAS.

In September last year, Husam resigned as Amanah vice -president but remained as a member of the party. — Bernama