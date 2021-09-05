Covid-19: Malaysia’s ICU bed occupancy dips slightly to 86pc; non-ICU bed use rises to 75pc

The rate of bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICU) across Malaysia has dipped slightly to 86 per cent. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The rate of bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICU) across Malaysia has dipped slightly to 86 per cent compared to 87 per cent the previous day, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

This is in comparison to the 90 per cent ICU bed occupancy on September 2.

However, non-ICU bed usage has seen a minor increase of 4 per cent, or rise to 75 per cent, compared to 71 per cent the previous day.

Kedah, which only has 108 ICU beds, has exceeded its capacity at 123 per cent, followed by Perak, which has a 108 per cent occupancy rate of the 90 beds available in the state.

Kelantan, which has 77 ICU beds, also exceeded its bed utilisation by 103 per cent.

Both Johor and Selangor have an ICU bed occupancy rate of 96 per cent, compared to their 108 and 335 ICU beds respectively.

Kuala Lumpur is at 70 per cent capacity with 200 beds in total.

Currently, Labuan with 18 ICU beds overall, saw a zero occupancy rate.

In the normal Covid-19 wards, bed usage has exceeded capacity in Perlis at 111 per cent with 185 beds, Penang with 108 per cent with 830 beds, and Johor at 97 per cent with 2,513 beds.

Selangor’s capacity is at 60 per cent with 4,235 beds while in Kuala Lumpur it is at 57 per cent with 1,491 beds in total.