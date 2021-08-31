Umno must ensure party not rejected in GE15, says Sabah party chief

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that although Umno/Barisan Nasional had done a lot of good for the people, they will not be considered when people are facing health and economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — Umno must be wise in studying demographic changes and carrying out modifications on its policies to ensure the party is not rejected by the people in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that although Umno/Barisan Nasional had done a lot of good for the people, they will not be considered when people are facing health and economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What the people want is immediate action to help them, while also resolving available issues,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Online Pidato competition organised by the Sabah Umno Information Bureau at the Umno building today.

Also present online were Malaysia Umno information chief Shahril Sufian, Sabah Umno deputy chief Datuk Yakub Khan, Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin and Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Raimee Unggi.

Bung, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council said that the selection of vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakub as the prime minister has provided an encouragement to all Umno members to unite and strengthen the Umno/Barisan Nasional struggle to face the 15th General Election.

Bung added that the party must get used to the surrounding changes and cannot lean on history alone.

“We must show that as a party born 75 years ago, we continue to be relevant, continue to be suitable, and be the choice of the people everywhere,” he said.

The winner of the contest was Kalabakan contestant, Mohd Fikri Mohd Jumat, followed by Nornikman A. Kati, who won second prize and Dg Sabrian Pg Jaafar from Umno Papar who won third place. — Borneo Post Online