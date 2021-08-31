Former Abim president Siddiq Fadzil dies at 74

Datuk Siddiq Fadzil died of lung infection at the An-nur Specialist Hospital, Bangi, August 31, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The former president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) Datuk Siddiq Fadzil died of lung infection at the An-nur Specialist Hospital, Bangi, today.

He was 74.

ABIM president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz when contacted said the 2018 Maal Hijrah icon breathed his last at about 6.32pm today.

Meanwhile, Abim in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said that Siddiq’s remains were still at the hospital and further updates would be informed soon.

Condolences poured in from the country’s leaders on social media including from Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and National Unity Deputy Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Siddiq was Kolej Dar al-Hikmah president, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s board of directors chairman and Institut Darul Ehsan chairman.

He leaves behind a wife and seven children. — Bernama