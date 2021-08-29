Report: National security D-G sees no SOP breach in PM Ismail Sabri’s visit to parents’ graves

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a visit to his parents’ graves in Temerloh, August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob did not violate standard operating procedures (SOP) in visiting his parents’ graves in Temerloh, Pahang yesterday, according to national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

Berita Harian reported Rodzi saying that this is because there is no specific provision in the National Rehabilitation Plan (NRP) at this time.

He added that the visit was not a daily occurrence and did not involve a large group of people.

“I don’t think any issue arose because those present wore face masks and observed physical distancing.

“Previously, there was a cemetery visit SOP issued by the NSC (National Security Council), but it was specifically in conjunction with the Aidiladha and Aidilfitri celebrations because it was feared that there would be a large number of visitors at one time,” Rodzi was quoted as saying.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP, visited the graves of his parents Yaakob Abdul Rahman and Wan Jah Wan Hamat at the Lubuk Kawah Islamic Cemetery in Temerloh at about 11am yesterday and spent about half an hour there, national news agency Bernama reported.

However, the visit drew debate on social media platforms with some Malaysians questioning if such activity was in line with Covid-19 SOPs.

Rodzi said discussions on grave visits had been raised with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department and it was decided that there was no need for specific regulations at this time.

“Grave visits are under control. They also go once in a while.

“If we want to draft an SOP on an activity, we have to look at its importance. So far, there is no need to do so,” he was quoted as saying.