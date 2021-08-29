Communications sec-gen: Two patriotic songs to debut on National Day 2021 celebration

Malaysia flags are put up in conjunction with Merdeka celebrations at Kampung Baru low-cost flats, August 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Two new patriotic songs will be played for the first time to the public during the National Day 2021 celebration this Tuesday, said Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

The song titled Keluarga Malaysia was composed by Tan Sri Annuar Musa while Menang Bersama is the work of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) music director Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, he told reporters after witnessing the full dress rehearsal of the National Day 2021 celebration here today.

Mohammad said the song ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, performed by singers Ara Johari, Masya Masyitah, Putra Muhammad and Sufi Rashid, was created by Annuar in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s aspiration on the Malaysian Family concept.

“This is unique because even though the Prime Minister has just introduced the Malaysian Family concept, the ministry has stepped up to welcome the concept by producing a new song, Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Annuar was named as the Communications and Multimedia Minister during the announcement of the new Federal Cabinet line-up by Ismail Sabri last Friday and will take his oath of office at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Mohammad hoped both patriotic numbers, including ‘Menang Bersama’ performed by singer Faizal Tahir, could inspire Malaysians who are still battling against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the preparation for the National Day 2021 celebration, he said although the duration of the physical performance was only around 50 minutes, it would be filled with entertaining events.

Mohammad, who is also National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 Working Committee chairman, expressed his satisfaction with the smooth sailing of today’s full dress rehearsal.

“We pray for good weather on Aug 31 because we only have four main presentations,” he said, adding that the event at Dataran Pahlawan Negara would begin at 8 am and Malaysians could watch the live broadcast of the celebrations beginning at 7.30 am on RTM TV1.

He said the four main presentations held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara comprised a Malaysian Armed Forces drumline performance, a silent march by the Royal Malaysian Navy, a combined band show of various uniformed agencies as well as an air display by the Royal Malaysian Air Force. — Bernama