High Court sets Nov 10 hearing for Umno’s bid to quash suit by SRC, two others over RM16m transfer

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The High Court here today set November 10 to hear Umno’s application to strike out a suit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd against the political party for allegedly receiving a misappropriated sum of RM16 million from the company.

In May this year, SRC International, which is a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had under its new management filed the suit together with its subsidiaries Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd as the plaintiffs, naming Umno as the sole defendant.

When contacted, a counsel from Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership, who acted for the three plaintiffs said the court set the date after the matter came up for case management before Judicial Commissioner Quay Chew Soon.

“The application will be heard at 9am via Zoom,” the counsel said.

SRC International, Gandingan Mentari, and Jendela Pinggiran are suing the party for the RM16 million sum that was allegedly wrongfully transferred to Umno.

In its writ of summons, the plaintiffs claimed that the political party knew or ought to have known that the monies belonged to SRC International and had no basis to receive the funds.

On May 10, the Finance Ministry confirmed that 1MDB and its subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd had filed 22 civil suits to seek its assets of over RM96.6 billion, including RM300 million from various local parties.

The writ of summons was filed on May 7, six by 1MDB and 16 by SRC.

The suits filed by 1MDB were against nine entities, including two foreign financial institutions and 25 individuals, while SRC filed suits against eight entities and 15 individuals over various misconduct. — Bernama