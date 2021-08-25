Perlis MB says 30 companies keen to invest in Chuping Valley Industrial Area

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said out of the 30 companies, five were committed and had received policy approval through the State Executive Council to implement investment projects in the CVIA. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 25 — A total of 30 companies have expressed interest to invest in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) as at July this year, said Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said out of the 30 companies, five were committed and had received policy approval through the State Executive Council to implement investment projects in the CVIA.

“The companies that have been approved are the Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd with an estimated investment of RM54 million, Biotech Birdnest Processing Sdn Bhd with an estimated investment of RM13 million, Next Generation Oil Sdn Bhd with about RM2 billion, Universiti Kuala Lumpur Asian Sustainable Transportation Institute with RM197 million, and Perlis Inland Port with about RM1.8 billion,” he said at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly here today.

Azlan said this in response to an oral question posed by Tambun Tulang assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kassim who wanted to know how many investors had expressed interest in investing in the CVIA and the largest investment amount that could increase the state’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The mentri besar also said the remaining investors were companies interested in solar hubs or solar farms on state government land.

He said the government was of the view that the investment in solar farms did not have a high impact on the state but it uses large parcels of land.

“The state government has approved in principle the establishment of a power generation project near the CVIA in the Padang Besar area which is expected to generate 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of electricity with an investment of between RM4 billion and RM6 billion,” Azlan, who is also Bintong assemblyman, said.

The three-day sitting of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly started yesterday. — Bernama