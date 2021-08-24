AirAsia wheels into e-hailing service with airasia ride

AirAsia chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the group is also planning to roll out the new e-hailing service in other countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore. — Picture from Twitter/@airasia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — AirAsia Group Bhd has launched airasia ride, an e-hailing service that provides passengers with greater convenience at more competitive prices, as well as better income opport

AirAsia chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the group is also planning to roll out the new e-hailing service in other countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore.

“The response from drivers (in Malaysia) has been tremendous and people are looking forward to the service,” he said at the virtual launch of airasia ride today.

The airasia ride is currently available in the Klang Valley.

Passengers may choose their preferred vehicle type as well as the drivers, and book the ride by clicking on the “Ride” icon on the airasia Super App or by logging on to airasia.com/ride.

Meanwhile, airasia ride Malaysia CEO, Lim Chiew Shan said 1,500 drivers have registered with the service platform to-date, and 5,000 more are expected to come on board over the next six months with its nationwide expansion.

He said airasia ride will gradually deploy the drivers to make sure that the supply is in sync with demand, thus optimising the number of jobs each driver would get.

airasia ride drivers will be able to take 85 per cent of the net fares, excluding the toll charges — a rate which is higher than those offered by other ride-hailing service providers in the market, making it a viable part-time job option and a side income opportunity, said Lim.

Fares on airasia ride are set at an average of RM1 per kilometre (excluding toll charges) and passengers may book on-demand rides or book their rides in advance.

Additionally, to boost the incomes and livelihoods of airasia ride drivers, they will also be allowed to take on jobs such as delivering parcels or AirAsia food, said Lim.

He noted that being part of the AirAsia Group with its strong portfolio of airline management, e-commerce, financial technology, logistics and now, e-hailing services, airasia ride is able to leverage the group’s rich and vast data and algorithm, enabling passengers to experience a seamless and connected jouney.

“Very soon, passengers will be able to use their BIG Points to pay for their rides and be able to enjoy the lowest fare available in addition to getting free rides, just like the iconic AirAsia Free Seats,” he said. — Bernama