Elderly foreigner dies outside Covid-19 vaccination centre in Keningau

Police investigation indicated the victim suffered a heart attack. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SERIAN, Aug 23 — A foreign man suffered a heart attack while taking a rest under a tree outside a vaccination centre here on Sunday.

It was learned that the 57-year-old victim from Kampung Pampang was believed to have walked from his village to the vaccination centre around 9.30am.

Keningau police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said police investigation revealed that upon reaching the vaccination centre, the victim decided to take a rest under a tree before entering the centre compound.

“Police who were on duty at the vaccination centre saw a man lying on the ground motionless. They immediately called an ambulance for assistance but the victim was pronounced dead by paramedic,” he said on Sunday.

Police investigation believed the victim suffered a heart attack.

The victim’s body was taken to the Keningau hospital for a postmortem and police have classified the case as sudden death.

Shahrudin urged the public not to make any speculation after the incident went viral in social media. — Borneo Post