Sarawak Energy’s service counters open only to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING, Aug 21 — Only customers and contractors who have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to visit Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters throughout Sarawak.

The state power utility company said customers and contractors are required to use the MySejahtera application to show proof of their vaccination status to personnel at the entrance to its premises.

“Existing safety measures such as temperature scanning before entry, wearing face masks and maintaining the appropriate physical distancing at all times, as well as utilising the hand sanitisers provided continue to apply.

“Sarawak Energy also assures its customers that all customer service counters are sanitised regularly for the safety of all personnel and customers,” it said in a statement today.

Sarawak Energy said it only allows fully vaccinated employees to be physically present at the workplace.

“During this time, customers are strongly encouraged to perform transactions such as bill payments online and enquiries via Sarawak Energy’s mobile app ‘SEB cares’,” it added. — Bernama