In Penang, over 500 homes affected as Balik Pulau hit by heavy rain and high tide

Roslan Mat Isa, 52, carries a television after his house was inundated with floodwater in Kampung Masjid, Balik Pulau, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

BALIK PULAU, Aug 19 — A downpour yesterday lasting over five hours, and worsened by high tide, flooded over 500 homes and impacted 2,000 residents in Balik Pulau.

The worst-affected areas included Kampung Masjid and Kampung Suluo in Teluk Kumbar, comprising about 300 homes and 1,500 residents.

After visiting the area today, Balik Pulau member of Parliament, Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, said that at 11pm yesterday, Dewan Al Barakah in Masjid Maqbul, Teluk Kumbar offered shelter to 12 people from three families, but closed at noon today after floodwaters receded.

“Many did not evacuate because floodwaters had receded by last night, but I hope the state government will provide immediate assistance to the residents.

“Presently, I and the assemblyman for the area are surveying and recording the number of people needing assistance. Food and water has also been channelled since last night,” he told reporters.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who visited the homes of victims said all agencies and departments are being readied for more floods as rain has been forecast today and tomorrow.

He said that he also asked the MP and ADUN of the flood-hit area to collect information on those who suffered because of the flood so that aid can be channelled to them.

“I expressed my sympathies to the victims because water and sludge had entered their homes and damaged their electrical appliances. The state government will help as much as possible,” he said.

Bernama observed victims cleaning their properties, with everybody saying it was one of the worst floods in 10 years.

Continuous rain yesterday left hundreds of homes in Teluk Kumbar, Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang standing in up to half a metre of water and main roads in Pulau Betong, particularly, impassable.

State environment and welfare committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh, said that as at 2pm today, 35 people from nine families were seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jawi compared to 11 people from four families last night.

He added that the temporary shelter (PPS) at Dewan Jawatankuasa Kecil dan Keselamatan Kampung (JKKK) Sungai Kechil which was housing nine people from one family — including three children — has been closed as floodwaters at their house had receded. — Bernama