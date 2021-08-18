Nineteen resort staff stranded at Gunung Jerai peak due to landslide

A screengrab of the foothills of Gunung Jerai, August 18, 2021. — Screengrab from Twitter/bernamadotcom

YAN, Aug 18 — Nineteen employees of the Jerai Hill Resort are currently stranded on top of Gunung Jerai after the path leading down to the foothills of the mountain became inaccessible, following a landslide that occurred this afternoon.

An employee, who preferred to be known as Hisyam, 32, said all those involved would be spending the night on top of the mountain tonight.

He said heavy rain and storms since 2pm, and a landslide that occurred at 4pm, have made it impossible to access the area.

“Power supply to the hotel was also cut off and we are now relying on the generator for electricity,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He also said that the situation on top of the mountain was under control and the rain has stopped; police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel are also present to monitor the situation. — Bernama