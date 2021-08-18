High Court agrees to shorten Najib’s 1MDB trial today for his meeting with Zahid, Ismail Sabri to decide new PM

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal trial for the misuse of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) RM2 million-odd funds was cut short this morning to allow the Pekan MP to attend a meeting with other political leaders to decide on a new prime minister candidate.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah sought permission from High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah to have the morning session end earlier as his client needed to attend a meeting at 11am.

“They are meeting to decide who would be new prime minister, a very critical meeting, because it is coming to a close finale.

“So my client, he is adviser to BN, his attendance together with Datuk Seri Zahid and Ismail Sabri is compulsory together with the rest of party leaders that have to attend and make a decision today, and decide on certain name to be submitted for purposes of selection,” Shafee told the court at about 9.50am.

Shafee asked for the trial to be stopped at 10.30am or 10.45am to enable Najib to be present at 11am at the World Trade Centre.

The judge said he was willing to allow a window of time, but said the trial must continue after Najib’s meeting. To this, Shafee indicated it was not possible to say exactly when the meeting would end.

The judge allowed the application anyway and said the trial will pause at 10.45am but will resume at 2.30pm.

