Malaysia records 19,631 new Covid-19 cases today, slight dip from yesterday

Penang retail workers wait to receive their Covid-19 jabs at the Gurney Paragon Mall in George Town August 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia detected 19,631 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a very slight decrease from yesterday’s 19,740.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that the new cases today brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country since the pandemic began to 1,444,270.

Selangor and Sabah still remain the two states recording the highest number of cases, with 5,753 and 2,103 cases each respectively.

Six other states also recorded more than 1,000 cases today. They are Kedah (1,863), (Kuala Lumpur (1,765), Johor (1,309), Penang (1,275), Kelantan (1,268) and Perak (1,101).

