Sarawak party insists next PM must be decided in Parliament, not through SDs

PSB said the prime minister must be a lawmaker who commanded the support of the majority of his peers, with a confidence vote the best way to determine this. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has called for Parliament to be reconvened to determine a successor to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned as the prime minister today.

PSB said the prime minister must be a lawmaker who commanded the support of the majority of his peers, with a confidence vote the best way to determine this.

“We do not agree that such support can be expressed by way of statutory declarations or personal pledges from any political party leader,” PSB secretariat said in a statement issued soon after Muhyiddin announced his resignation.

The party said the federal legislature must be reconvened urgently for this purpose as the country needs strong leadership in these desperate times when the Covid 19 pandemic is raging out of control in Malaysia.

Muhyiddin resigned without a clear successor.

In his nationally televised address, he had claimed he failed to save his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government from unnamed politicians he accused of being power hungry.

He said he had resorted to many ways to save the coalition, but inevitably failed.

“I did many things until the last minute to save the PN government, at least until the job of managing the pandemic, the vaccination programme and for economic rehabilitation.

“But these attempts did not work as there were parties who were greedy to grab power, rather than prioritising your lives and livelihoods,” said the Pagoh MP.