Paul Yong rape trial: No semen stains found on clothing, mop and mattress, court told

Paul Yong arrives at the Ipoh High Court August 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 16 — No semen stains were found on several items collected from Paul Yong’s house, a representative from the Chemistry Department told the High Court today.

Director of DNA Forensic Division, Department of Chemistry, Nor Aidora Saedon, who was testifying in Yong’s rape trial, said that she has conducted an acid phosphatase (AP) test on the case items she received.

“The result of the AP test showed that there was no semen stain found on the clothing, mop and mattress,” she said in front of Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed.

She added that this was also the reason why a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test was not performed on the blood samples provided.

She was replying to deputy public prosecutor Azalina Rashdi, who asked why there was no presence of DNA in the case items.

Nor Aidora also said that a DNA test could not be done on the hair specimen that was collected from the crime scene.

“This could be due to several factors. The root of the hair might have been degraded due to high temperature or humidity,” she said.

On the question asked by Azalina on whether polilight screening — used by forensic scientists to detect fingerprints, bodily fluids and other evidence — done on the samples was enough to conduct the DNA test, Nor Aidora replied that polilight is just a screening process and not an analysis or confirmatory test.

During cross-examination, counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh, who represented Yong, asked Nor Aidora whether polilight screening could detect the presence of other fluids.

To this, Nor Aidora said yes and explained that polilight screening is used not only to check the presence of semen, but also other biological fluids such as urine and blood.

“However, need to understand that only semen stain is difficult to spot with the naked eye.

“For urine, blood or even tea, it will either beyellowish, red or brown in colour,” she said.

Yong, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian domestic helper at his house in Meru Desa Park on July 7, 2019 between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

The case had been mentioned in the Sessions Court but, on December 15 last year, the Federal Court allowed an application by the defence to transfer the case to the High Court.

Yong was first charged in the Sessions Court here on August 23, 2019, when he was the state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.