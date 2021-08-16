Nine Selangor cops have died from Covid-19 since March 2020, says state police chief

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said during the same period, three police personnel’s family members also died from the coronavirus. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — Nine police personnel, including a senior police officer in Selangor, have died from Covid-19 infection since March 16 last year.

State police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said during the same period, three police personnel’s family members also died from the coronavirus.

He said from March 16 until August 15, 331 police personnel had to undergo quarantine due to close contact.

“A total of 910 police personnel and their family members in Selangor tested positive for Covid-19, while 4,332 were quarantined for the same period,” he said at a press conference here today.

Arjunaidi said as of August 14, police had issued 2,063 compounds, with interstate travel topping the list of offences, followed by failing to scan the MySejahtera application and not observing physical distancing during phase one of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan in Selangor. — Bernama