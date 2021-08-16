Former JB mayor arrested over alleged kickbacks released on bail

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers escorting former Johor Baru City Council mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud (centre) out of the Johor Baru Magistrate's Court August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 16 — Former Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud, who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a graft case, was released on bail today.

In a statement, the Johor MACC said the Magistrate's Court here had granted the 60-year-old senior state officer an RM50,000 bail with one surety.

He is also required to report to the nearest MACC office on a monthly basis.

Adib was represented by counsels Omar Kutty and Hazza Khalid.

Adib was remanded last Wednesday for investigations over the award of several projects to contractors in the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) jurisdiction, which were granted when he was its mayor, back in 2019.

He was arrested while helming the MBJB’s mayor’s post, before being replaced yesterday by senior Johor Civil Service (JCS) officer Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

This is the first time in Johor’s history that a sitting mayor has been arrested for alleged bribery.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of MACC Act 2009 that is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act by maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the total value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Johor MACC arrested a construction company owner and a city council assistant engineer for allegedly submitting false documents in dealings with MBIP last Monday.

The duo were believed to have obtained approval for works within MBIP’s jurisdiction from 2018 to last year. Their case is believed to be linked to Adib.