Cuepacs: Civil servants will continue to provide quality, effective service

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Civil servants will continue to provide effective and quality services to the people and country based on loyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat said civil servants will remain neutral and continue their services without being influenced by any political ideology in looking after the wellbeing of the people under the patronage of the Royal Institution.

“The civil service is the pillar to the government administration and needs to act professionally.

“Civil servants must be wise in facing challenges and focus on risk management, and always present in the field to ensure that services to the people are not compromised, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister, Adnan said Cuepacs expressed its highest appreciation to him and the former Cabinet and hoped the new government would carry out its duties with trust and responsibility for the people and the country.

He said it is the new government’s responsibility to continue to prioritise the people and the country.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as the eighth prime minister after 17 months in office and also the resignation of his entire Cabinet.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given consent to Muhyiddin to act as caretaker prime minister until a new one is appointed.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King made the decision after receiving the resignation letter from Muhyiddin and his entire Cabinet which took effect today. — Bernama