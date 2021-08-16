Bersatu keeps mum after Publika meeting, says party’s stance mandate given to Muhyiddin

File picture shows Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu leaving the Publika compound after a special meeting was held, August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) party meeting went on earlier this evening, chaired by Deputy President Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to discuss the next step after it’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resigned from his Prime Minister position today.

The meeting was also attended by former PKR MPs including Dato Dr Xavier Jayakumar, former Sarawak party’s chief Larry Sng, STAR Sabah party leader Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, as well as other Bersatu supreme council members.

A source from the party however told Malay Mail that a gag order were issued to stop them to talk about the content of the meeting to the media waiting downstairs

“Statements will be issued by the party in the future,” said the source without elaborating.

Former Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar stopped before entering his vehicle and said that the party will toe Muhyiddin’s line.

“The party has already decided to give the mandate of the party’s stance to the president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin if the King demands,” he told Malay Mail.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Bersatu vice president Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, party’s secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and party’s youth wing Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fahysal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Other Bersatu supreme council members that were sighted at Publika including Pahang Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar, and Alor Gajah MP Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

Earlier today, Bersatu’s meeting at its headquarters was cancelled after Muhyiddin reportedly refused to come after announcing his resignation.

Muhyiddin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the PN coalition in tatters.

Beforehand, he had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and tendered his resignation as prime minister and that of his Cabinet.

In a statement, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that Muhyiddin will now serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor, who commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat, is appointed from among the MPs.