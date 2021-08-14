Search and rescue team retrieves fallen vehicle from river in Sibu, victim still not found

SAR team pulls the vehicle out from the water. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Aug 14 — The Search and Rescue (SAR) team has found the pick-up truck which fell from Batang Lassa bridge in Daro yesterday morning.

Matu-Daro police chief DSP Neil Beginda said the team managed to pull the vehicle out from the water at 4.45pm yesterday but the victim was not inside.

The search for the victim will continue the following day.

The victim is identified as Kelvin Lau Ben Song, 25, an engineer of a company which is currently the contractor for the construction of the bridge.

The truck belongs to the company.

It was reported that an eyewitness, who was at the tugboat at Batang Lassa River, saw the vehicle on the bridge moving towards land at around 4.30am.

However, the vehicle suddenly rammed into the safety barrier causing all lights along the bridge to be knocked out.

The eyewitness and other tugboat crew then moved to the bridge and found that the safety barrier had been breached.

The vehicle was not there and he believed it had fallen into the river. — Borneo Post Online