Consumers urged to report traders selling fake, expensive oximeters

Oximeters have seen a higher demand during the pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA BERANG, Aug 14 —The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has urged the public to make an official report should they come across traders selling fake or expensive pulse oximeters.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said although the monitoring of the sale of the medical device, that allows people to check their oxygen saturation levels, was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health (MOH) but the public could also lodge report to KPDNHEP.

“So far, we have not received any official report, there are only comments from netizens about the sale of poor quality oximeters on social media.

“But, if there are fake oximeters or those sold at a very high price compared to the market (price), you can make a report to us for investigations and action could be taken under the Trade Act,” he told reporters after launching the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Tanggol vaccination centre here today.

Rosol also hoped that consumers could provide detailed information such as store name, location and keep the receipt as evidence to facilitate the investigation. — Bernama