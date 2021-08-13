Cops identify four Air Force personnel killed in Sarawak camp shooting

Sudirman said an initial investigation indicated that Corporal Ho went on a rampage at the Handau Squadron 330 camp. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 13 — The police have identified the four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel who were killed in the shooting incident at the RMAF Camp in Kota Samarahan here early today.

Samarahan Police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said they were Corporal (Cpl) Ho Swee Boon from Lundu; Cpl Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat from Asajaya; Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli from Kuching; and Aircraftman Luk Nesly anak Nabau from Sibu.

He said an initial investigation found that the suspect, Ho Swee Boon, had gone on a rampage and entered the guard station at the Handau Squadron 330 camp and took the firearms that were there.

There were several other RMAF personnel at the guard station at that time, he said.

“The suspect had even asked them whether they want to live or die. Sharif tried to calm him down but he fired a shot that hit Sharif in the stomach, prompting the others to run for safety,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that further investigations were ongoing.

The RMAF in a statement said that a shooting incident involving four of its personnel occurred at 7.15am today while they were on duty at the camp.

The RMAF also urged all quarters not to make any speculation until the police concluded their investigations and that they would also set up an investigation board to ascertain the cause of the incident. — Bernama