Covid-19: As KL to reach 80pc vaccinated on Saturday, minister moots special committee for FT recovery

Walk-in recipients wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has proposed a special advisory committee be formed to aid in the recovery of the Federal Territories.

He said the committee will consist of federal lawmakers from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu, DAP, PKR, Dewan Negara Senators, NGOs, corporate figures, among others.

“This committee can collectively help in implementing effective recovery programmes within the Federal Territories,” Annuar said in a Facebook post.

“KL needs to make preparations for the third phase of the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan, but in stages.

“Thus economic activity and the rakyat’s lives can open up,” he said.

Annuar added that the city has since reached 78 per cent coverage for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines, or 1.38 million people.

“God-willing, within two days by the week’s end, we may achieve 80 per cent or 1.48 million, the second biggest Federal Territory (with vaccination coverage) after Labuan.

“KL is one of the world’s earliest capitals to achieve this 80 per cent vaccination rate,” he said.

As of midnight yesterday, approximately 25,863,563 people have been vaccinated in Malaysia.

Of this number, 16,347,422 have undergone their first vaccination dose, while 9,516,141 have undergone their second dose.