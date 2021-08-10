In Lumut, neighbour stabs man to death in quarrel

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said in the incident at about 5pm, the victim, in his 40s, died on the spot due to serious injuries on his head and legs. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LUMUT, Aug 10 ― A man was stabbed to death in a quarrel with a neighbour at Jalan Sitiawan-Bruas, about 40 kilometres from here, yesterday.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said in the incident at about 5pm, the victim, in his 40s, died on the spot due to serious injuries on his head and legs.

“The incident took place due to a misunderstanding. The suspect was said to have slapped the victim’s 10-year-old son. The victim then met with the suspect in his house demanding an explanation.

“During the discussion, an argument broke out and the suspect stabbed the victim with a machete on the head and legs,” he said when contacted here today.

Nor Omar said the suspect, in his 40s, was arrested 20 minutes after the incident at the crime scene, and he has been remanded for seven days from today under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem. ― Bernama