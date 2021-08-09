Johor company owner, Iskandar Puteri city council assistant engineer under probe for graft

The duo were believed to have obtained approval for works within the city council’s jurisdiction from 2018 to 2020 that included road scraping and resurfacing as well as repainting of parking lots that involved claims of more than RM350,000. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have arrested a construction company owner and a city council assistant engineer for allegedly submitting false documents in dealings with the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) here.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the two, aged 36 and 45, were arrested at 6pm yesterday when they turned up at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here to assist in ongoing investigations.

He said the commission’s investigators will be applying for a remand application on the suspects today.

Initial investigations revealed that the MBIP assistant engineer had allegedly conspired with the owner of the construction company, who has two registered companies, by submitting documents consisting of Construction Industry Development Board‘s (CIDB) undertaken government work, CIDB Malaysia registration certificate and the Finance Ministry’s Bumiputera Status Contractor certificate containing false material details.

Further probes showed that the duo were believed to have obtained approval for works within the city council’s jurisdiction from 2018 to 2020 that included road scraping and resurfacing as well as repainting of parking lots that involved claims of more than RM350,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for a jail term of not more than 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the offence committed or RM10,000, whichever is higher.