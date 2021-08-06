Covid-19: Most registered kindergarten, nursery educators and caregivers in Sarawak vaccinated, according to state ministry

About 98 per cent of educators and caregivers in registered kindergartens and nurseries throughout Sarawak have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of August 5. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 6 ― About 98 per cent of educators and caregivers in registered kindergartens and nurseries throughout Sarawak have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of August 5.

Based on statistics from the Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry (KKWPK), out of the 5,377 staff involved, a total of 5,248 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Of the total who has received the vaccine, 3,277 people have completed two-dose vaccination. A total of 3,747 caregivers and educator assistants in kindergartens have also received the first vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, KKWPK Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said a small number who have not obtained the vaccine were staff who are pregnant or had just given birth or are still breastfeeding.

“Our government is targeting all (vaccination programmes in Sarawak) to be completed by the end of this year, and I am confident we can do it,” she said when met at a ceremony to handover plaques and registration certificates to registered nurseries at Taska Pondok Ilmu No. 2 Kuching, here, today. ― Bernama