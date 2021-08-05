Covid-19: Muhyiddin says SOP relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals to be announced in a day or two

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul chat with health workers during a visit to the vaccination centre at Dataran Felda Batu 27 Pagoh, Johor, August 5, 2021. ― Bernama pic

MUAR, Aug 5 ― The relaxation on Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for fully vaccinated individuals will be announced in a day or two, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the National Security Council (MKN) had looked into and gave their fair consideration to the proposed SOP relaxation and leeway.

“Maybe tomorrow or the day after, I will make the long-awaited announcement for those who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

“The relaxation and leeway such as travelling interstate or interdistrict, visiting parents or spouses for those in long-distance relationships, are the things that we will announce,” he told reporters after visiting the Felda Lenga mobile vaccination centre in Pagoh here today.

He said the announcement would also include the social sector such as dining in, sports and recreational activities. ― Bernama