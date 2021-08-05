Comfort Gloves’ unit suspends operations in Perak factories due to enforced EMCO

The company will be facilitating mass Covid-19 screenings and mandatory quarantine for employees, their families and close contacts. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Comfort Gloves Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd is suspending the operations of its factories in Matang and Simpang in Perak from tomorrow until August 19, 2021.

The move was made in accordance with the government’s decision to place both factories under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Group chief executive officer Lau Joo Yong said the company will be utilising its inventory buffer ― which is sufficient for at least one month ― to cushion the impact from the temporary disruption to operations.

“This inventory buffer is part of our business continuity and sustainability and is also part of our strategy to prepare for disruptive events like this,” he said in a statement today.

The company is committed to carrying out swab tests on a weekly basis and whenever employees are infected and have notified the Ministry of Health.

However, despite the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the current outbreak that triggered the EMCO had generally been due to asymptomatic cases and was only detected through swab tests.

“The health and welfare of our employees are our top priority. We have been adhering strictly to the mandated SOPs from the government to ensure that our employees are provided with safe working conditions,” he said.

At the same time, eligible employees registered under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) have received their first dose.

The management will be working closely with the board of directors to ensure that our employees’ wellbeing is safeguarded while at the same time, a strategic plan is in place to minimise disruption. ― Bernama