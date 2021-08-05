Be more sensitive, you have state power now because of our backing, Perak PN tells Umno counterpart amid federal row

Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said Umno is helming the Perak government now only because it has Perikatan Nasional’s support. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 5 — Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) today chided its Umno counterpart for urging its MPs in the state to withdraw support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said Umno is helming the Perak government now only because it has PN’s support.

“Perak PN feels that the statement from Perak Umno issued immediately after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s announcement, should be more careful and sensitive to the current situation in the state.

“The existence of the state government today is due to support from PN. Situations like these should not occur in the collective leadership of the current government,” Zainol, who is Perak PN secretary, said in a statement.

He was responding to Perak Umno’s remarks yesterday, telling its MPs to toe its central party leadership’s decision to retract support for the Muhyiddin government.

Zainol said the withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin from eight MPs could cause public anxiety and worsen efforts in the nationwide fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The focus should be given fully to manage the pandemic and help the people affected.

“As leaders it is mandatory for us to place the interests of the people in the highest place ahead of the will and needs of politics,” he said.

Zainol also said that Muhyiddin had answered all questions and concerns about the majority support and that people should no longer worry about it.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September.

Muhyiddin also insisted that he still had the required majority support from lawmakers, in the form of statutory declarations, to continue as the prime minister.

Perak state executive councillor Datuk Mohd Zolkalfly Harun from Umno said yesterday that it was time for members to prove their loyalty to the party by withdrawing support for Muhyiddin immediately.

Perak Umno chief and Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad threw his back behind Zolkafly and Ahmad Zahid today.

In a statement, Saarani expressed confidence that PN and Muhyiddin had lost the majority in Parliament after certain Umno MPs withdrew their support.