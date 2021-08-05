After legal threat, Ain says also called in for police report by teacher accused of making rape joke

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam triggered controversy in April after complaining on TikTok that a teacher had joked about rape, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education and systemic misogyny as well as prompting others girls and women to share similar experiences. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Student Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam said she has been called in to provide a police statement for a report lodged by the teacher she previously accused of making a rape joke in class.

Yesterday, she already revealed that the same teacher has issued her with a legal demand for RM1 million in compensation, among others, for defamation arising from her allegation.

“Tomorrow, I will be going to IPD Sungai Buloh at 5pm with my father because of a report being made by the alleged teacher. Wish me luck lol,” the teen wrote on Twitter.

Separately, her father Saiful Nizam Abdul Wahab said they will be accompanied by lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair as well as Petaling MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Ain triggered controversy in April after complaining on TikTok that a teacher had joked about rape, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education and systemic misogyny as well as prompting others girls and women to share similar experiences.

In May, the Education Ministry announced that the teacher involved in Ain’s incident would be transferred to the Selangor Education Department pending a related police investigation.

Earlier today, Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Shafa’aton Abu Bakar reportedly said the deputy public prosecutor in charge of the teacher’s case has decided that it required no further action.

Aside from the teacher, Ain had also lodged two police reports against school mates for threatening her with rape following her expose. She later withdrew these after the students and their families apologised.